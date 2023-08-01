Northamptonshire village pub reopens to delighted customers after temporary three-week closure

Customers reacted with sheer delight following the news that their favourite local pub in a Northamptonshire village was reopening.

The Old Kings Head reopened its doors on Tuesday last week (July) following a temporary three-week closure which came as a shock to many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of June the pub announced on its Facebook page that it would close for three weeks from July 3 due to spiralling costs.

The Old Kings Head in in Harbidges Lane, Long Buckby, is back open for business

An announcement on its Facebook page said: “It is with immense sadness that we have to announce our *hopefully* temporary closure after quiz this Sunday the 2nd of July.

“Sadly due to the spiralling prices of everything we have taken the very tough decision that we can no longer afford to keep our doors open.“We are closing for 2-3 weeks to regroup and try to find a way forward if at all possible.”

The post ended with: “Hopefully we will be back soon.”

Customers reacted with shock and sadness following the announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However on July 19, the pub announced it was ‘excited’ to be making a comeback, confirming it would repopen once again on Tuesday July 25.

One customer said: “I’m so happy for you all. Fantastic news.” Another said: “So happy for you all, everything crossed for your future success, see you soon for a bevy or two.” One lady who commented on the post said: “You have absolutely no idea how happy we are, no idea at all!”