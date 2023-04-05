News you can trust since 1869
New rankings for the ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable

From pub grub, to gluten free pizza and pasta...

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Jan 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

The top ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – as of April 5, 2023 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Italian restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable.

The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Photo: UGC

Recently opened Dough & Co in Daventry is number ten on the list. The pizza restaurant opened in the town in October as part of the new cinema complex.

Photo: Dough & Co

Coming in at number nine, Pig and Waffle in Grafton Underwood near Kettering. The pub offers a range of menu items using local produce, but with waffle in the pub's name there's also a selection of sweet and savoury waffles, including a BBQ pulled pork and poached egg waffle and an Italian meringue and pineapple option.

Photo: UGC

Taking the number eight spot is Murati's in Daventry. The restaurant opened in 2021 and is a family friendly Italian, offering weekly specials and gluten free meals.

Photo: NW

