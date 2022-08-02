Nando’s is giving away free food to students on results day this month

Nandos is giving out free food to students

That’s right! Nando’s much-loved, annual Results Day promotion is back, and will allow all students receiving their grades to claim a free starter or ¼ Chicken when showing their results slips at the till, in-restaurant, to help either drown their sorrows or kick-start celebrations.

The promotion will be available to any student picking up their results, across the UK and RIO, on the following dates:

· N-5 & Highers results – Scotland – 9th August

· A-Level results – England, Wales and Northern Ireland – 18th August

· GCSE results – England, Wales and Northern Ireland – 25th August

Returning for yet another year of celebrations (and commiserations…), Nando’s Results Day promotion will bring joy to the ears – and tastebuds – of students and PERi-PERi-lovers, with tens of thousands of young people taking up on the offer year-on-year, since its inception.

But that’s not all; if you’re heading off to Uni, we’ve got you covered too. As from 5th August, Nando’s will be recommencing recruitment for its annual Student Brand Ambassadors, opening opportunities for young fans to be Nando’s next Ambassador on campus, at universities across the UK.

For more information, and to sign-up to become a SBA, head to nandosyard.online.