Nando's fans in Northampton, Corby, Rushden Lakes and Kettering are spared as chicken chain temporarily shuts 50 restaurants

Northamptonshire Nando's fans can mostly breathe easy after the county's restaurants dodged being on a list of national closures due to supply shortages.

The restaurant group has had to shut around 50 of its 400-plus outlets temporarily after after admitting on social media "the UK supply chain is having a bit of a mare right now.

"This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants.

Nando's in Northampton, Rushden Lakes, Corby and Kettering will all remain open — although all deliveries are off and Rushden Lakes and Corby is not offering its usual click and collect option.

One of the chain's Milton Keynes restaurants, at the Xscape lesure complex, is among those shuttered.

The chain warned that delivery schedules meant the situation was changing rapidly and it advises customers to check the website before they visit.

Nando's was forced to shut its Northampton restaurant last month after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 and others were required to self-isolate.

Food supplies have been hit by hold-ups at ports, freight and shipping services blamed on the Brexit fall-out, a shortage of HGV drivers and also thousands of workers being forced to isolate after being pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Rival fast-food chicken rival KFC last week revealed it was having similar issues and warned some items from its menu would not be available and packaging "may look a bit different to normal".

Problems have also affected supermarket deliveries and some local council services with waste collections disrupted in many areas of West Northants and North Northants.