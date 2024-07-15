Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Redefine Meat has launched a brand-new plant-based flank steak

I absolutely love steak but have always considered veganism

The plant-based flank steak has a meaty texture and taste - but is made with no animal-based ingredients

I am unapologetically an absolute meat lover, with steak being one of my favourite meals to enjoy.

However, I have toyed with the idea of becoming a vegetarian or vegan many times in my life, for ethical reasons, but have never had the courage to make the lifestyle change.

When I heard about Redefine Meat’s brand-new flank steak, I was incredibly intrigued and eager to give it a try myself.

I never thought I would enjoy a vegan product before, especially one that is imitating a type of meat I enjoy so much, but I was pleasantly surprised.

The plant-based flank steak is the newest addition to Redefine Meat’s award-winning range, and is completely free of any animal-based products.

To cook the steak, I seared each side for 3 minutes each (12 minutes in total), as per the cooking instructions.

Then, it was time to tuck in.

I cut into the steak with ease, and the inside looked even more delicious than the outer, with a pink-ish colour and meaty texture.

Upon my first bite, my eyes widened in shock at how delicious it actually tasted, and how packed with flavour it was - something I certainly wasn’t expecting.

I devoured the steak with delight, and thoroughly enjoyed each bite.

It fulfilled my meat craving, and after I finished the meal I felt full but not sluggish - which I do actually feel after eating meat usually.

I’m so excited to discover this range, as it may actually pave the way for me to actually become vegan.

Redefine Meat’s range is definitely something you should check out if you love the taste of meat but are considering cutting animal products from your diet.

You can buy Redefine Meat’s plant-based flank steak from Ocado, as well as the rest of the range.