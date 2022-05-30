M&S launches fab new breakfast offer in its cafes - plus return of kids eat free

M&S has launched a breakfast roll and hot drink offer for £4

The new offer pairs oak-smoked British bacon roll and a hot drink for just £4. That is a saving at least £2, this offer is available in the M&S cafes until 10am each day.

The usual price of the bacon roll is £3.95 and is freshly-prepared and baked to order in-store.

It consists of six slices of bacon are sandwiched in a ciabatta roll.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To drink - d baristas are on hand to whip up your favourite hot drink.

Using the house-blend Fairtrade coffee, the selection of coffee-based drinks offer a fruity, rich and flavoursome taste. The store also has several dairy alternatives to milk available; all are completely free to substitute and includes the ‘milk’ of the moment, Oat.

M&S has brought back the famous Kids Eat Free promotion in its cafes for the summer half-term.

Available in-store from Monday May 30 and running through Friday June 3 – it is offering kids eat free promotion in all its cafes across the UK.