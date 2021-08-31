Miles of smiles and sensational sounds at summer celebration in Kilsby

Kilsby WI had some tempting sweet treats.

Kilsby Summer Fete included incredible music, stalls, dog show and martial arts display.

Rugby Area Talent Trust supported Kilsby Village Fete at the recreation ground by providing the stage, equipment and acts.

Fete co-ordinator David Head said he was pleased with the turnout and thankful for the weather.

Jess Lea entertains the fete-goers.

Members of Kilsby Women's Institute provided tasty cakes and teas.

Marie Davis, who lives in Kilsby and had a stall with Fabulously Candles & More, said: "I had a fabulously brilliant day.

"The organisers did a brilliant job and it was lovely to chat and catch up with people and show them what I do."

Proceeds will be announced soon.

The dog show was popular.

Enjoying the day in Kilsby on Sunday.

The day was enjoyed by pretty pups and their owners.

Oliwia Dragon and Duncan Arrow.