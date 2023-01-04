"We have just enjoyed our breakfast, there was so much choice."

It has been almost 40 years since I was last here on the Costa Blanca.

And, back then, I only spent one day in the notorious resort of Benidorm.

I know that people seem to either love it or loathe it here.

My mum, who I am on holiday with, loves it.

It is only day one and we have awoken to a beautiful blue sky and sunshine.

Our hotel package is "all-inclusive" so our wristbands are attached and in full waving mode!

We have just enjoyed our breakfast, there was so much choice.

All the usual fare of full English and continental but also pastries, cakes, fresh fruit, ice creams, jellies and – just to top it off – bubbly and caviar!

Today we plan to collect my mum’s hired mobility scooter, a Benidorm must-have accessory, and then have a wander around to get our bearings.

There are trips available to book too so I think an evening at the Benidorm Palace is on the agenda as mum highly recommends it.

I know one drawback to "all-inclusive" is that, if you eat in the hotel all the time, you don’t get to try the local fare.

I am keen to get out and about and sample some tapas.

I have heard so many great things about these typical Spanish snacks.

I promise I will let you know next week what I have been up to and what my take on Benidorm is.

