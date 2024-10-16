Iceland exclusively launches limited edition Greggs fan-favourite
- Iceland Foods has launched two-pack of Greggs’ Katsu Chicken Bakes
- The bakes are priced at £3.50 per pack
- Iceland has introduced a deal of four Greggs products for £10
Iceland Foods has released a limited edition Greggs favourite, alongside a fantastic money-saving offer.
Iceland has launched a frozen two-pack version of Greggs’ Katsu Chicken Bakes which were brought to the bakery chain’s menu in July 2024.
The highly-anticipated bake consists of a flaky golden puff pastry parcel, filled with tender chicken breast in a Japanese-inspired katsu style curry sauce and topped with spice crumb.
The two-pack has been launched exclusively to Iceland and The Food Warehouse, available to buy for only £3.50 per pack in-store and online.
To celebrate the arrival of the curry-flavoured pastry, Iceland has introduced an offer that will give customers a saving of up to £4.
The exclusive offer will allow customers to buy any four Iceland products from its Greggs range for only £10.
The offer is valid until Monday October 21, before a brand-new promotion will be launched in which customers can purchase any three bakes for only £8.
Iceland customers are delighted by the launch of the Greggs’ Katsu Chicken Bakes, with many complimenting the taste.
One customer said: ““Very delicious!! Definitely buy again”, and another added: “Very tasty, I've bought more”. Greggs’ Chicken Katsu bakes will be available at Iceland and The Food Warehouse while stocks last. To buy and for more information, please visit Iceland’s website.
