A perfect addition to your Trick or Treat sweet bowl 🍬

Swizzels has launched a Halloween version of its popular Squashies sweets

The sweets are skeleton shaped and come in the flavours Sour Apple, Strawberry and Orange

They are priced at £1.15 per packet

I tried Swizzels’ Halloween-shaped Squashies and I absolutely loved them.

I absolutely love Halloween. I’m the type of person who is actually excited for Trick or Treaters coming to the door, and my house is always decorated with pumpkins, spider webs and ghosts for the spooky season.

When it comes to sweets, I’ve never been a huge fan. While my boyfriend still has the taste-buds of a child and will happily indulge in a Dip Dab on an evening, I would rather have a piece of cake or a doughnut.

However, I’ve always had a soft spot for Swizzels Squashies. I love the soft texture of the sweet and the flavour isn’t too overpowering compared to other sweets.

I tried Swizzels new Halloween Squashies - and they have got me in the spooky spirit (Photo: Swizzels / Holly Allton) | Swizzels / Holly Allton

Swizzels launched its first-ever Halloween-shaped version of Squashies, named Squashies Squeletons and were kind enough to send me some to review.

I was very excited to give these a go, as combining my favourite sweets with my favourite season was fantastic for me.

The packaging of the Squashies Squeletons caught my attention firstly though, as it seemed very Beetlejuice inspired with black and white stripes with green and white font.

I don’t know if this was intentional by Swizzels, but it certainly made the packaging stand out.

Also included on the packet were little cartoon skeletons, which I thought was a nice touch.

The Squashies themselves come in Sour Apple, Strawberry and Orange flavour designed in the shape of skeleton heads.

Each flavour had a slightly different design, with the Orange a normal skeleton head, the Strawberry a skeleton with headphones and the Sour Apple a skeleton with a top hat.

The taste was very similar to the original Squashies, which to me was a good thing as I enjoy them so much.

I would definitely recommend purchasing these if you’re looking for some Halloween sweets, whether that be for your Trick or Treat sweets or for yourself to enjoy.

Swizzels Squashies Skeletons are available to purchase for £1.15 per pack, and are available in most supermarkets and shops.