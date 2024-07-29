10 historical Wetherspoons pubs in the East Midlands and the fascinating stories behind them

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST

They are steeped in history 🍻

We all love to visit our local Wetherspoons for a pint or a bit of pub grub.

With many JD Wetherspoons pubs dotted across the country, it is the ideal place to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a drink with family and friends for an affordable price. 

But did you know that there are some Wetherspoons locations in the East Midlands which have a rich history, with many fascinating stories behind them. 

From former cinemas to trading grains, here are 10 historical Wetherspoons in the East Midlands.

The Standing Order in Derbyshire is one of the oldest pubs in the area, constructed by JA Chatwin. It stands on the site which was previously home to The Old Talbot Inn, which was built in c1670. The Standing Order has a rich history, dating back centuries. The grade II building itself was a former bank founded by Abraham Crompton in 1685. In 1970 it became National Westminster before closing in 1993.

1. The Standing Order, Derbyshire

The High Cross, located on High Street in Leicester, is named after the cross which stood outside of the pub, the last remaining pillar of the Old Market House. The structure cost almost £100 to build in 1577, before being demolished in the 1770s, with all the pillars being sold or removed with the exception of the High Cross.

2. The High Cross, Leicestershire

The building of The Joseph Morton in Louth, Lincolnshire is a combination of two warehouses and two houses, all of which were built in the early 19th century. The tallest warehouse of the two was built between 1808 and 1834. It is named after the local ironmonger Joseph Morton, and his name is inscribed on the cast-iron wall plates fixed to the building.

3. The Joseph Morton, Louth, Lincolnshire

Located in Rushden, Northamptonshire, The Railway Inn was formerly known as The Inn, built before 1879. Run by Thomas Perkins, the pub was near a grand house which was used to house Belgian refugees during the First World War. It was renamed The Railway Inn in 1894 when Rushden Station opened.

4. The Railway Inn, Northamptonshire

