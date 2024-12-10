Help support the Countryside Kitchen this Christmas: Join Our Crowdfunder Campaign!

The Countryside Kitchen, a project by No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, has launched a Crowdfunder campaign this festive season to raise vital funds for its immersive on-farm workshops.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These workshops teach families, children and individuals about growing, cooking, and eating nutritious, sustainable food while promoting mental and physical wellbeing.

With match funding from the Aviva Community Fund, every pound you pledge will be doubled, making your support go even further. The campaign is live now, with a deadline for pledges of 10th January 2025. You can donate and find more details at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/the-countryside-kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly Fyfe, founder of No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, shared why this project is close to her heart:

The Countryside Kitchen Classroom is based on a working livestock and arable farm

"The Countryside Kitchen is about empowering people to reconnect with food, farming, nature, and each other. By teaching sustainable practices and encouraging healthy eating, we’re creating lasting change in our community. The match funding from Aviva is a fantastic boost, doubling the impact of every donation we receive. We’re so grateful for the support and hope everyone will join us in making a difference this Christmas."

Funds raised through the Crowdfunder campaign will be used to make the kitchen an accessible and welcoming space for all, purchase essential equipment for growing and cooking workshops, and enhance the overall experience of learning and connection on the farm.

This Christmas, give the gift of knowledge, sustainability, and community spirit. Your support can help The Countryside Kitchen continue its mission of education and inspiration.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC.