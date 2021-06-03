Have you got Britain's Best Home Bar? Northamptonshire residents have the chance to win a year's supply of beer

A UK games retailer has started this year's search for Britain's best home bar.

Following the success of last year's competition, Liberty Games has commenced their annual search for amazing home bar creations from classic pubs to Tiki inspired bars.

Technical director at Liberty Games, Stuart Kerr, said: "Last year’s search for Britain’s Best Home Bar was incredibly successful, with over 350 entries showing Britain’s creativity during lockdown."

Last year's winner of Britain's Best Home Bar, Lee Morris.

Last year's winner, Lee Morris, had a home bar equipped with pool tables, draft beer on tap, drum kits and seating for guests for enjoy.

Stuart, on picking last year's winner, said: "You could see how much effort that went into the bar and it reminded us of an old classic pub, which was why Lee was the lucky winner of a year's supply of beer, as well as being crowned as having Britain's Best Home Bar.

"The judges are looking for innovative home bar set ups, from garden sheds transformed during lockdown or just your own corner that you like to sit and enjoy an evening drink. We’re looking forward to seeing all the incredible entries from across Britain this year.”

The winner of this year's competition will win a subscription of a year's supply of beer, which includes several different known brands and unique craft beers. The winner will receive a box of beer every month, amounting to a yearly cost of £300.