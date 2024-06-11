Greene King: Major pub chain giving away free pints for Euro 2024 - what to say to get one
and live on Freeview channel 276
There’s a free pint on offer this week for anyone who knows the right thing to say at the bar.
Greene King pubs will be marking the start of the Euros with a big beer and cider giveaway. Anyone who goes into a participating pub on Friday - the day the Euros kick off - between 6pm and 7pm and says “For Pub and Country” at the bar can have a drink on the house.
The pub company and brewer’s offer will come in the build up to the opening game, between Scotland and the tournament hosts and three-time winners Germany at 8pm. Here’s where you can find out the 800 pubs which are taking part.
One man who’s already filled with footy fever for both England and Scotland is ex-player Jimmy Bullard, who said: “It’s no secret that we’re two of the unluckiest footballing nations in Europe. If we don’t go out on penalties then it’s an injury or a refereeing decision, there’s always something. But there’s something in the air this summer that makes me think this might just be our year.”
Football analyst Statman Dave has provided insight around England and Scotland’s unlucky footballing histories. Dave said: “As we head into another tournament both England and Scotland have really strong squads with a lot of striking power. England in particular boast five of the top 20 goal scorers in Europe this year, while Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland has scored 31 goals in all competitions and finished top goal scorer in the Scottish Premiership.
“However, fans of both nations will know when it comes to high pressure situations like penalty shoot outs, neither side has the strongest record. For example, England has lost more shootouts than any other nation at the Euros, having lost four.
“Hopefully the agony experienced in England’s final shootout against Italy last time around won’t be replicated this summer; it’ll certainly be exciting to watch.”
Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, added: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years. Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?”
Greene King carried out a survey into England and Scotland’s unluckiest Euros moments, and found.
- England losing in the final in 2020
- England crashing out in the semi-final 1996
- England going out on penalties in the quarter-final in 2012
- England going out on penalties in the quarter-final in 2004
- England losing to Iceland in the round of 16 in 2016
- Scotland missing a penalty versus England in 1996
- England failing to qualify in 2008
- England coming bottom of the group in 1992
- Scotland losing playoff match versus England in 2020
- England going out in the group stages in 2000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.