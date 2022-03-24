I took half of the brown, shrivelled-up fruit and tried to smile with appreciation, but inside I wanted to run away as fast as I could.

She handed me a teaspoon and encouraged me to scoop out the bright orange, seedy pulp and take a mouthful. After being convinced I was about to be poisoned, I was so blown away that the word that popped into my head was ‘wow’!

I tried to describe the taste to my brothers later, but I really couldn’t. It was a taste completely unique and special, and it filled me with smiles. I said it was sweet, but tangy; soft, but crunchy; mellow, but sharp...and it was gloriously sunny!

Debbie loves passion fruit

I didn’t see the passion fruit for some time after that, but when the larger supermarkets started stocking them, I had to try one again.

There are lots of things you could do with them, but I started with just scooping them out and enjoying the taste. But what are they? And are they good for us?

As we are entering into spring and enjoying the UK produce that is emerging, the passion fruit is entering its ripe season in hotter climates, and you will find them sweeter and cheaper now at this time of the year.

One of the biggest growers of the passion fruit is Brazil, but it’s also grown in the USA and many tropical and sub-tropical areas in the world.

The passion fruit was first introduced to Europe in 1553, so it had taken a while to find its way into my nan’s fruit bowl!

Is the passion fruit good for us though? Packed with a good helping of Vitamin A and C, these little zesty fruits are very good for us. They also contain potassium, magnesium and some B vitamins too, plenty of fibre and a little protein, so certainly a little fruit full of mighty power.

They also contain polyphenols, the extremely important plant chemicals that our bodies love, as they help work as an antioxidant.

So, if the nutrition has convinced you to give these fruits a go, what can you do with them?

Smoothies and slushies

You can add 1–2 passion fruits into a smoothie with coconut milk, a banana and mango for a tropical start to your day.

Whizz up the pulp from two passion fruit with ice and apple juice or orange juice until slushy.

Topping a dessert

The bright orange seeds add a touch of beauty to any cake or dessert. Remove the pulp from the passion fruit and add to the top of a pavlova, to accompany strawberries, kiwis, peaches, blueberries, or whatever flavour you are going for.

Mix the pulp of 3–4 passion fruit with icing sugar and a splash of water to add as an elegant drizzle to any cake.

A fruit salad can be taken up a level with 3–4 passion fruit added to the mix. Top with some coconut yoghurt for a totally tropical taste.

Breakfast

Oats can be transformed with passion fruit. Mix 2 tbsp oats, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 150-200ml milk and the pulp from one passion fruit. Leave overnight and eat for breakfast.

How about adding some of the pulp to the top of your porridge, with some desiccated coconut? The taste blends well with pineapple and mango so you could also add these. There are lots of possibilities.

It’s always good to try new food. Not only does it give our bodies lots of different vitamins and minerals, it can be so good for the soul.