Best places to go for a carvery in and near Northamptonshire, according to our readers

Looking for somewhere new to enjoy a Sunday roast locally? These pubs and restaurants come highly recommended by our readers…
The best thing about Sundays are, without doubt, the scrumptious roasts.
From the crispy roast potatoes to the rich gravy to the assortment of meat and vegetables, there is no superior meal to round off the week.
So we put the question to our readers: where is the best place for a carvery in Northamptonshire? I’ll be honest, I did not think it would cause as much controversy as it did in the comments section but, alas, it goes to show how passionately we all feel about our Sunday roasts.
Here are the venues that came highly recommended:
1. Poppy Field Farm
1 Telstar Way, Northampton, NN5 6GT. Coming in at number one with our readers is Poppy Field Farm. It is rated four out of five stars on Trip Advisor. One happy reviewer said: "Service was quick and the food came out hot and amazing Poppy served us - she was very happy and cheerful. All in all, the atmosphere was amazing, will definitely be returning."
Photo: Google
2. Overstone Manor
180 Ecton Lane, Sywell, Northampton, NN6 0BB. The next highly recommended place for a carvery was Overstone Manor, which has 4.5 stars out of five on Trip Advisor. One review said: "The carvery is dearer weekends but was still good value. We only had small but was plenty. The meats were tender and plenty of them. There was only carvery available that day due to issues but was fine for us. The potatoes were lovely, Yorkshire and plenty of veg. It was lovely and great, we will be back."
Photo: Greene King
3. The Quays Pub and Carvery
Crow Lane, Little Billing, Northampton, NN3 9DA. The Quays is rated four out of five stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "A group of us came here to have a carvery. It did not disappoint. Meat was great and it was very well priced."
Photo: Greene King
4. The Griffin
25 High Street, Pitsford, Northampton, NN6 9AD. The Griffin is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "Nice restaurant area, which was a good size and very warm and comfortable. Food was delicious, fresh and no scrimping on portion sizes. We had the Sunday dinner menu, three courses for £20, which is very reasonable considering the food quality! Roast beef and all the trimmings was one of the best I’ve had. Finished off with a crumble desert which nearly finished me off."
Photo: Google