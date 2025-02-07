Ben and Jerry’s is one of the most popular ice cream brands 🍦

I love Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. It’s an absolutely indulgent sweet treat, and in my opinion the brand is the absolute best of the ice cream brands.

I am particularly fond of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream tubs, and have tasted a wide range of flavours over the years.

I have ranked the flavours I have tried from Ben and Jerry’s current ice cream tub range, with Caramel Brownie Party securing the top spot.

Here are my top 7 Ben and Jerry’s flavours.

1. Caramel Brownie Party

Caramel Brownie Party is my absolute favourite of Ben and Jerry’s current ice cream flavours. I love the taste of the caramel ice cream and salted caramel swirl combined with the crunchy and chewy textures of the brownie and the chocolate cookies.

2. Cookie Dough

In second place is Cookie Dough. It was the first Ben and Jerry’s flavour I tried many years ago and it has stood the test of time. The bites of the cookie dough are absolutely delicious.

3. Phish Food

Despite not being a huge fan of chocolate ice cream, I make an exception for Ben and Jerry’s. Phish Food is another original that still remains popular to this day. Despite being still around, the taste of the fish-shaped chocolate pieces fills me with nostalgia.

4. Caramel Chew Chew

Caramel Chew Chew is very similar to Caramel Brownie Party but without the inclusion of brownies or cookies. Instead though, there are delicious chocolate pieces filled with gooey caramel. It’s a great alternative if Caramel Brownie Party isn’t available and vice versa if this is your favourite.

My top 7 ranking of Ben and Jerry’s popular ice cream tub flavours - with a surprising winner (Photo: Holly Allton) | Holly Allton

5. Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Another chocolate ice cream, Chocolate Fudge Brownie is a great option for chocolate lovers. Not only is the ice cream itself rich in flavour, but the fudge brownie pieces make it a full chocolate experience.

6. Half Baked

For those who like a bit of everything, Half Baked is a great choice. Half Baked is a blend of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, with brownie pieces and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces. It is lovely, but not a personal favourite for me.

7. Strawberry Cheesecake

When it comes to dessert I’m much more likely to reach for something fruit based rather than chocolate. However, when it comes to ice cream (particularly Ben and Jerry’s), I don’t usually enjoy those with a fruity taste. Strawberry Cheesecake is the last of my favourites.

What is your favourite Ben and Jerry ice cream tub flavour? Let us know in the comment section below 👇