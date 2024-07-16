Stock up the liqueur cupboard: Best bargain drinks from whisky to gin this Amazon Prime Day
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
There’s all sorts of bargains to be had on Amazon Prime Day and that includes spirits and artisan soft drinks - why not check out some great gift ideas or pick up your favourite tipple.
Our pick for rum
For the rum fans, don’t miss this deal on Kraken Black Cherry And Madagascan Vanilla Black Spiced Rum 35cl - it’s 37% off at £11 (RRP: £17.50). This spiced Caribbean rum has refreshing deep black cherry and caramel notes with ‘warming wood and vanilla lurking beneath’. Perfect with a cola and slice of lime.
Our pick for whisky
Pick up this Scottish Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 45.8% 70cl which is 38% off - buy it for £30 (RRP: £48). It’s made at the oldest distillery on Isle of Skye, and has ‘a lively interplay between sweetness, smoke and spice’. It’s best served neat or with a splash of water, or with ginger ale and a squeeze of fresh lime. This one has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon from more than 6,000 reviews, so makes a great gift for whisky lovers.
Other great whisky deals include 42% off The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl with giftbox (£22.99).
Our pick for gin
Onto gin, pick up Plymouth Original Botanical Dry Gin for 37% off at £17.99 (RRP: £28.50). This is a smooth dry gin, distilled in England's oldest working gin distillery. This bottle is described as ‘balanced, smooth and citrus flavoured gin with botanical hints of cardamom, lemon, coriander, juniper, orris, orange and angelica’. It’s great over ice with tonic and lemon, or get your cocktail shakers out and make a dry martini.
Other great deals include Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur 50 cl which is 37% off (£10.95), Bombay Sapphire’s Sunset Limited Edition Premium London Dry Gin 70cl which is 35% off (£16.25), and 31% off Tanqueray No. TEN Gin 70cl (£24.50).
Our pick for vodka
You can get 37% off Ciroc Premium Vodka 70cl, paying just £26.50 (RRP: £42) on Prime Day. This premium vodka is made from fine French grapes, and has a smooth and citrus taste. It’s really well reviewed on Amazon with a 4.8 out of 5 rating from more than 7,000 reviews, with shoppers saying they love the smoothness, taste and quality of the vodka, and that it makes amazing cocktails.
Ciroc’s Red Berry and Pineapple flavoured vodkas are also on offer for £26.50, if you like your spirits with fruity twist!
If you’ve got a fan of premium vodka in your life, don’t miss this 31% off deal for a 175cl bottle of Grey Goose for £94.99 - that should keep them going for a while!
Our pick for non-alcoholic drinks
There’s great deals on non-alcoholic drinks too. This 12-pack TRIP CBD Drink, Sparkling Mixed Pack Fizzy Drink is 47% off, and you can pick it up for £15.30 today (RRP £29). It contains elderflower mint, peach ginger and lemon basil flavoured drinks - and they are low-calorie, vegan, gluten-free and with no added sugar. The CBD element is said to calm nerves and soothe anxiety - and the reviews say as much. So give these a whirl for something a bit different.
There’s also a deal on a 12-pack of Purdey's Natural Energy Refocus Dark Fruits with Guarana, which is 31% off at £9.
The best of the rest
This Olmeca Altos Anejo Tequila 70cl is 25% off at £26.99. With notes of dried fruit and almonds, it’s pitched as ‘a perfect blend between the fun and vibrancy of tequila’.
You can pick up this Campari Negroni Kit which includes a 70cl bottle of Campari, two Negroni glasses, a barspoon and recipe book for 29% off - it’s usually £50 but today it’s £35.32 - the Campari-lover in your life will love it. Or, you know, you could buy one for yourself. And if bubbly is more up your street, there’s a great deal on G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne 75cl with gift box. It’s 30% off at £26.99.
Cheers to that!
