ASK Italian has introduced a brand-new autumn/winter menu

The menu includes two main courses, two desserts and a cocktail

I visited the restaurant to try the new menu - and here is what I thought

I was kindly invited to ASK Italian to try out the brand-new additions to its autumn/winter menu.

I visited Newcastle’s Eldon Square location of ASK Italian and I have to say I had a fantastic experience, with delicious food, excellent service and beautiful presentation of dishes.

ASK Italian is a popular chain of Italian restaurants with locations across the UK, and as part of its autumn/winter menu, it has introduced two brand-new main courses, two desserts and one cocktail, alongside its already existing menu of authentic Italian dishes.

I tried ASK Italian's new autumn/winter menu - here is my verdict (Photo: ASK Italian/Adobe) | ASK Italian/Adobe

On my visit with a friend, we enjoyed Calamari (£8.75 for a small portion) from the usual menu to start, which was very delicious.

For the main course, I decided to step out of my comfort zone of pasta and choose the brand-new pizza from the autumn/winter menu, the Prawn Picante Prima Pizza (priced at £16.50) due to my love of seafood.

The Prawn Picante Pizza was definitely value for money, due to its large size (I ended up sharing it), and its unique topping. A great addition to the menu in my opinion.

My friend chose the Aubergine Parmigiana Ravioli (priced at £14.95), which is also a brand-new addition, and they were very pleased with their choice.

To finish on something sweet, we both opted for the brand-new desserts which have been added to the autumn/winter menu and decided to share them both to experience the taste of both.

The desserts were The Lemon (priced at £7.95) and Chocolate Falls (priced at £7.95), which are both suitable for vegetarians. The Lemon was incredibly refreshing, light and fruity, while the Chocolate Falls was rich, incredibly sweet and filling.

We decided not to opt for the new cocktail and instead enjoyed a glass of Merlot (or two) with our meal, which definitely complemented the dishes.

Overall it was a fantastic experience, with unique brand-new dishes to try and superb customer service from all of the staff.

For more information on ASK Italian, please visit its website.