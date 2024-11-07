From deals to supplier relationships - there are many things we didn’t know about Aldi 🫢

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi expert Julie Ashfield has shared five secrets to know about Aldi’s chilled aisle

Secrets include money-saving deals, supplier relationships and energy consumption

Julie revealed the secret to Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range

An Aldi expert has revealed five surprising things that shoppers may not know about the discount supermarket.

Managing director of buying at Aldi, Julie Ashfield has shared secrets and hacks you may not know about the popular chilled aisle at the supermarket, from money saving deals to energy saving tactics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s chilled aisles are packed with the most popular grocery items, including meat, fish, dairy and other fridge staples.

Here are Julie’s top five secrets about Aldi’s chilled aisle that you need to know.

Secret 1: “We have weekly special offers on chilled products”

Julie has shared that weekly special offers can be found in the chilled aisles, with reductions on items such as sausages, burgers, salmon, steaks and more.

Julie said: “Our Super 6 fruit and veg deals are incredibly popular with shoppers, but did you know we also have weekly offers on some of our meat and chilled products?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With new deals every week, our Super Weekly Offers allow our shoppers to try something new at an even lower price. For example, this week shoppers can bag a 10 pack of pork and apple sausages for £3.49, two pork burgers for £1.79, smoked salmon for £2.49 and four pork loin steaks for just £2.19.

“And if you’re on the hunt for an even bigger bargain, all of our UK stores mark down perishable products by 75% on their last day of shelf life, including our chilled products such as meat and dairy.”

Secret 2: “We’re constantly reviewing our product offering to keep customers excited”

Julie revealed that Aldi is always bringing out exciting new products, to keep up to date with trends and what customers are looking for.

Julie said: “One of the ways we keep prices low is through our carefully selected core range of products, but that doesn’t mean our shelves are lacking in exciting new lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re constantly reviewing the market, our own sales data and up and coming trends to decide on what makes the cut, so every product in our chillers has really earned its place.

“Our premium Specially Selected chilled range is more popular than ever, while the fresh fish and seafood category is one of the fastest growing across the store, with our Scottish Smoked Salmon proving to be a real customer favourite.

“Most recently, we’ve elevated the beloved toastie with the launch of our ‘Mega Toasties’ and introduced lots of new and exciting cheese flavours, including a Truffle Gouda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secret 3: “We plan for seasonal moments a year in advance”

The festive season is fast approaching with many exciting Christmas products coming to stores very soon. Julie revealed that Aldi starts the plans for seasonal products well in advance.

Julie said: “It might surprise some shoppers to learn that we start planning for key seasonal moments a full twelve months in advance! This means by the time you are tucking into your turkey this Christmas, our team is already planning what will fill our chillers for the 2025 festive season.

“Planning so far in advance means we can bring the best quality new and exciting seasonal ranges to shoppers – and this Christmas alone we’ve introduced more than 100 new lines to our chiller aisle.

“That includes everything from 15 new British beef and lamb launches, 34 pork lines, 21 new cheeses and even a festive sandwich, designed by an Aldi colleague.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi expert Julie Ashfield shares five secrets about the chilled aisle (Photo: City Press / Adobe) | City Press / Adobe

Secret 4: “Our chiller aisles are designed to conserve energy”

Another secret shared by Julie is how Aldi considers the importance of conserving energy when it comes to its fridges.

Julie said: “You might have noticed the fridge doors when you have shopped our chilled aisle, but perhaps you haven’t considered the impact of this simple change.

“The addition of fridge doors reduces each store’s energy consumption by approximately 20%, equivalent to a carbon emissions saving of up to 20 tonnes per store each year. That’s around eight return flights from London to New York.

“This is just one way we aim to offer customers a more sustainable shopping experience alongside our commitment to reducing plastic packaging. Most recently, we have removed plastic windows and trays from several of our savoury goods lines such as our Specially Selected pies and Crestwood twin slices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secret 5: “Our long-standing supplier relationships allow us to bring more innovation to our shelves”

Another way to keep prices low while still stocking incredible products, Julie has shared the relationship Aldi has with suppliers.

Julie said: “Another way we keep prices low and continue to innovate throughout the store is through our long-standing supplier relationships.

“Our three-year partnership with Greencore not only allows us to keep our sandwich chiller freshly stocked everyday but has also led to the creation of many popular new launches such as Mega Toasties and Specially Selected Sushi.

“Warrendale Wagyu has been supplying us with top-quality British Wagyu beef since 2020 and was recently recognised for its innovation by the King’s Award for Enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we also work with the oldest surviving cheddar-makers in the world – Somerset-based, Barber’s Farmhouse Cheesemakers – who are the supplier behind our incredibly popular festive cheese truckles.”

To find out more about Aldi and the products it stocks, please visit its website.