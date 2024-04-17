A dozen cheers! 12 pubs for sale in Northamptonshire

We’ve sourced 12 pubs for sale in Northamptonshire – is your local on this list?
By Stewart Carr
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST

With its pretty countryside, Northamptonshire is brimming with village locals serving the UK’s best beers and ales.

Many of the county’s pubs are situated in the rolling undulating hills of the East Midlands.

Here we round up 12 watering holes, from grade II-listed public houses to former nightclubs, which are currently on the market.

1. Pubs for sale

The Hare - an impressive, detached stone-built pub in Main Street, Loddington - is on the market for offers over £650,000.

2. The Hare

The Hare - an impressive, detached stone-built pub in Main Street, Loddington - is on the market for offers over £650,000. Photo: Rightmove

The Wheatsheaf - a two-storey inn with 12 bedrooms on Main Road, Crick - is up for sale for £895,000.

3. The Wheatsheaf

The Wheatsheaf - a two-storey inn with 12 bedrooms on Main Road, Crick - is up for sale for £895,000. Photo: Rightmove

The Fix & Hounds - a charming, white-washed stone pub in High Street, Whittlebury - is on the market for £795,000.

4. The Fox & Hounds

The Fix & Hounds - a charming, white-washed stone pub in High Street, Whittlebury - is on the market for £795,000. Photo: Rightmove

