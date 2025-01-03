Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enjoy a cocktail but without the alcohol 🍸

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People across the UK are taking part in Dry January

Mocktails are a great alcohol-free alternative

Here are 8 mocktail recipes from a mojito to a pina colada

It’s January, and many of us will be looking to make some lifestyle changes.

Many people will be taking part in Dry January, a month-long initiative that encourages people to stay sober.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while we are remaining alcohol-free, we might still find ourselves craving the taste of a cocktail.

‘Mocktails’ are a non-alcoholic version that we can enjoy, and they are fairly easy to make ourselves at home.

Here are 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make:

Passionfruit Martini Mocktail

Ingredients:

Passionfruit syrup

Pineapple juice

Orange juice

Sparkling water

Slice of passion fruit

Lemonade

Ice

Pina Colada Mocktail

Ingredients:

Pineapple juice

Coconut cream

Slice of pineapple

Ice

Limoncello Mocktail

Non-alcoholic prosecco

Lemon juice

Sugar

Slice of lemon

Ice

On The Beach Mocktail

Ingredients:

Orange juice

Cranberry juice

Lemonade

Ice

Dry January: 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make at home (Photo: Vasiliy - stock.adobe.com) | Vasiliy - stock.adobe.com

Espresso Martini Mocktail

Ingredients:

Cold Espresso

Vanilla syrup

Non-alcoholic spirit

Coffee bean

Ice

Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

Lime juice

Soda water

Mint leaves

Sugar

Ice

Strawberry Daquiri Mocktail

Ingredients:

Frozen strawberries

Lime juice

Lemonade

Sugar

Crushed ice

Blue Lagoon Mocktail

Ingredients:

Lemon juice

Lemonade

Blue curacao syrup

Slice of lemon

Maraschino cherry

Ice

Are you taking part in Dry January? Let us know in the comment section below 👇