Northamptonshire's 15 top-rated restaurants - and what customers had to say about the food

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 11:56 BST

They’re the top-rated in the county 🍴

Across Northamptonshire are many incredible restaurants to visit and enjoy a meal, from a casual bite to eat to a formal fine dining setting. 

We have analysed reviews from customers on TripAdvisor to determine 15 of the greatest restaurants to visit in the area. 

Here are 15 of the top-rated restaurants across Northamptonshire - according to TripAdvisor diners - and what customers had to say about their experience.

La Pazienza, Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 626 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had the best meal at La Pazienza for my wife's birthday. The food was fresh, made with great ingredients and delicious. The atmosphere was warm and the people were very friendly, nothing was too much trouble. We will definitely be coming back!”

1. La Pazienza, Northampton

La Pazienza, Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 626 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "We had the best meal at La Pazienza for my wife's birthday. The food was fresh, made with great ingredients and delicious. The atmosphere was warm and the people were very friendly, nothing was too much trouble. We will definitely be coming back!"

The Fox and House in Whittlebury has a 4.5* rating from 613 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “My daughter and I had a lovely meal here. We thought the quality of the food was exceptional, with friendly service in a relaxed pub atmosphere.”

2. The Fox and Hounds, Whittlebury

The Fox and House in Whittlebury has a 4.5* rating from 613 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "My daughter and I had a lovely meal here. We thought the quality of the food was exceptional, with friendly service in a relaxed pub atmosphere."

The Snooty Fox in Kettering has a 4.5* rating from 74 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food with amazing service. Can’t wait to go again! Had lobster roll and was perfect! Perfect place for dogs too.”

3. The Snooty Fox, Kettering

The Snooty Fox in Kettering has a 4.5* rating from 74 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Amazing food with amazing service. Can't wait to go again! Had lobster roll and was perfect! Perfect place for dogs too."

The White Hart in Coby has a 4.5* rating from 254 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This has to be the best Sunday lunch in the area. The food is amazing, ideal portions, the staff are friendly and efficient. Good beer too!”

4. The White Hart, Corby

The White Hart in Coby has a 4.5* rating from 254 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "This has to be the best Sunday lunch in the area. The food is amazing, ideal portions, the staff are friendly and efficient. Good beer too!"

