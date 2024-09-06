While many of us have a favourite local pub, from time to time we may find ourselves wanting to broaden our horizons and find a new drinking spot.

The East Midlands is made up of Derbyshire, Leicester, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.

Across the region there are plenty of amazing pubs and bars to choose from, and to help you plan your next bar crawl, TripAdvisor reviewers have shared the best places to visit.

Here are 15 of the best-rated pubs and bars in the East Midlands, chosen by reviewers on TripAdvisor.

1 . Three Stags Head Darley Bridge Three Stags Head Darley Bridge in Matlock has a 5* rating from 40 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Stumbled upon this pub during a lovely walk. The owners were very friendly and welcoming. The food was delicious and fresh." | TripAdvisor

2 . Watergate Yard Watergate Yard in Sleaford has a 4.5* rating from 181 reviews. TripAdvisor reviewer says: "Independent bar & kitchen serving premium spirits & world beers and offering a casual dining experience everyday." | TripAdvisor

3 . The White Bull The White Bull in Coningsby has a 5* rating from 59 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Really friendly service, very accomodating staff. They have a whole menu dedicated to vegetarians and vegans." | TripAdvisor