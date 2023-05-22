News you can trust since 1869
12 Northamptonshire village pubs that have stunning beer gardens for the summer

Is there anything better than a drink in beautiful surroundings when the sun is out?

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:20 BST

After a glorious weekend, the weather in Northampton finally seems to have picked up.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures means one thing – the return of the pub garden.

There are plenty of options for beer gardens in and around Northampton, but some of the most stunning pub gardens can be found a little further afield nestled in Northamptonshire countryside villages.

Here are 12 great Northamptonshire village pubs that have a stunning beer gardens to enjoy this summer.

Have we missed a Northamptonshire village pub, which has a lovely beer garden? If so, let us know by emailing [email protected]

If you're looking for somewhere to enjoy a drink while lapping up the sunshine, look no further...

1. Northamptonshire village pub gardens

Photo: NW

The Great Brington pub was also transformed last year ahead of its reopening. The pub has a great garden with options for shade or sun.

2. The Althorp Coaching Inn

The Great Brington pub was also transformed last year ahead of its reopening. The pub has a great garden with options for shade or sun. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Weedon Bec pub has ample space in its garden for customers to enjoy the sunshine. It is also situated next to the water so the views are sublime.

3. The Narrowboat

The Weedon Bec pub has ample space in its garden for customers to enjoy the sunshine. It is also situated next to the water so the views are sublime. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The pub in Collingtree underwent a refurbishment in 2021 and the garden is decked out in lights and fine details to make it a lovely place for an al fresco drink.

4. Wooden Walls of Old England

The pub in Collingtree underwent a refurbishment in 2021 and the garden is decked out in lights and fine details to make it a lovely place for an al fresco drink. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

