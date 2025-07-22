See how much fun you can have for less with Kids Pass — family days out without the big price tag | Kids Pass

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From Blenheim Palace to Woburn Safari Park, here’s how families in the South and South East are saving hundreds on top attractions, meals and holidays with Kids Pass.

School’s out and suddenly you’re trying to keep little ones entertained without spending a fortune. A family trip to Woburn Safari Park or a day exploring Blenheim Palace can really add up fast. That’s where Kids Pass comes in, helping parents and grandparents across the South and South East save money on all the best days out.

Start your Kids Pass trial today for just £1 and unlock instant savings on family favourites like Woburn and Blenheim Palace.

Kids Pass is the UK’s number one family savings app, with over one million members already saving an average of £400 a year. From big days out in Oxford, Winchester, Brighton or Bournemouth, to rainy-day cinema trips, family meals and even UK mini-breaks, one simple membership unlocks discounts for everyone in your household.

For just £1, you can try Kids Pass for 30 days and start using the discounts straight away. It’s a simple way to make the summer holidays more affordable and more fun.

Why Kids Pass is a lifesaver for families

If you’ve ever stood in a ticket queue and thought “how much?”, Kids Pass is here to help. Instead of hunting down one-off vouchers or hoping for a last-minute deal, you’ll have year-round discounts you can rely on, even at weekends and in school holidays.

You don’t need one membership per person either. A single Kids Pass covers your entire household, so whether it’s just you and your child or a day out with the grandkids, everyone benefits from the savings.

Families also love that Kids Pass gives them access to discounts at some of the UK’s biggest and best-known theme parks and family attractions. From coast-to-coast seaside fun to unforgettable adventure parks and animal encounters, there’s something for everyone, and with Kids Pass it all becomes much more affordable.

Local savings you’ll actually use

Here are just some of the brilliant offers Kids Pass members enjoy across the South and South East:

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire – Save 20% on annual passes to this iconic stately home and gardens.

– Save 20% on annual passes to this iconic stately home and gardens. Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire – Up to 12% off tickets to see animals up close on a drive-through safari.

– Up to 12% off tickets to see animals up close on a drive-through safari. Marwell Zoo, Winchester – Save up to 24% on a brilliant family day out.

– Save up to 24% on a brilliant family day out. New Forest Wildlife Park, Hampshire – Kids go free with a paying adult.

– Kids go free with a paying adult. Drusillas Park, East Sussex – Up to 30% off tickets to this family-friendly zoo and play park.

– Up to 30% off tickets to this family-friendly zoo and play park. Globalls, Brighton – Free triple bracelet for this glow-in-the-dark mini golf and games venue.

– Free triple bracelet for this glow-in-the-dark mini golf and games venue. Smugglers Adventure, Hastings – Free child admission to this quirky underground experience.

– Free child admission to this quirky underground experience. Oceanarium, Bournemouth – Free child admission to discover the wonders of the deep.

– Free child admission to discover the wonders of the deep. Battersea Park Children’s Zoo, London – Kids go free with Kids Pass.

And it’s not just days out. You’ll also save on family-friendly restaurants like Victors, Toby Carvery and Barburrito, as well as UK holidays at Parkdean Resorts, Haven and Park Holidays. Even a rainy-day trip to the cinema is cheaper, with up to 61% off at Cineworld, The Light and Reel.

Start saving now with Kids Pass and make family days out more affordable. Try it today for just £1 and see how much you save.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

