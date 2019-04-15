Family days out review: The Falconer’s Quest at Warwick Castle

How do you improve on what is already one of the best family days out for miles around?

If you’re in charge of attracting more visitors to Warwick Castle, add an inventive display featuring some of the most amazing sights nature has to offer, that’s how.

New for 2019 is the Falconer’s Quest, the UK’s biggest birds of prey show, featuring everything from barn owls and harris hawks to condors and eagles.

What’s especially engaging about this show is the story around which the birds’ appearances are woven.

We follow the journey of Hobby, who sets off to find as many birds as he can to bring back to Warwick Castle so he can fulfil his dream of becoming a falconer.

Taking place on the riverbank, the show makes good use of its setting with rows of benches enabling the audience to enjoy the performance in comfort.

Not too much comfort, however.

One of the most thrilling aspects of the show is just how close you come to these magnificent creatures.

Time after time they swoop over the heads of the crowds, coming so close you can feel the beat of their wings as they pass.

It’s all quite safe, of course, with the birds fully focused on their next meal rather than anything else!

And the best thing is the show is included in the admission price.

Also taking place throughout the day and free to drop in on are talks about the giant catapult, or trebuchet, and longbow demonstrations.

The latter is particularly entertaining, being a combination of informative and, most importantly, fun.

There’s plenty to fill your day with at Warwick Castle - in fact, too much to fit in to one day really.

Other recommendations include the Horrible Histories maze, the opulent interiors and awesome armour found in the Great Hall, the amazing views from the ramparts, and the peacock garden.

In fact, there are sights to see around every corner - whatever you choose to do, you won’t be disappointed.

With a variety of refreshments available, from burger vans to sit-down restaurants, all your needs are catered for, which all helps to make a visit to Warwick Castle a truly memorable day out.

All you need to know to plan your day out:

www.warwick-castle.com

Warwick Castle has over 1,100 years of history, with the area originally being settled by Ethelfleda, daughter of Alfred the Great and used to defend against the invading Danes. The first castle to appear on the site was a wooden motte and bailey constructed in 1068 at the command of William the Conqueror. Throughout the middle ages, under successive Earls of Warwick, the Castle was gradually rebuilt in stone to resemble the structure now seen today.

The Falconer’s Quest

The Falconer’s Quest is the UK’s new biggest birds of prey show, showing daily at the Castle from 6 April until 3 November 2019. The Falconer’s Quest show is included in general Castle admission price.

Day visits

Summer pricing (from Easter 2019 – end of Halloween)

Castle entry: Access to 64 acres of grounds, Castle & live shows excluding Castle Dungeon experience. Prices start from £19 per person when booked online at least 5 days in advance, or £28 for on the day walk-ups.

Kingdom entry: Access to 64 acres of grounds, Castle & live shows including Castle Dungeon experience. Prices start from £24 per person when booked online at least 5 days in advance, or £33 for on the day walk-ups.

Winter pricing (from November 2019)

Castle entry: Access to 64 acres of grounds, Castle & live shows excluding Castle Dungeon experience. Prices start from £14 per person when booked online at least 5 days in advance, or £20 for on the day walk-ups.

Kingdom entry: Access to 64 acres of grounds, Castle & live shows including Castle Dungeon experience. Prices start from £17 per person when booked online at least 5 days in advance, or £24 for on the day walk-ups.

