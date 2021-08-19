Win a fun family day at Drayton Manor Park and explore exciting new attractions

Win a family pass to Drayton Manor.

The family-favourite attraction has just launched its brand new nautical-themed area Adventure Cove, inviting young-seafarers from across the UK to explore world of maritime fun. The Adventure Cove River Rapids will be the latest addition to the area, joining a host of other bright and colourful coastal-themed attractions.

Taking young-seafarers on a historical journey through a cartoon-style fishing port, the whole family can board the River Rapids on their very own boat around a rapids course, twisting and turning past vibrant painted shacks. The new ride will also bring an exhilarating a sensory experience, immersing guests in the sounds and smells of the port!

Guests can also get a taste for the high life aboard the park’s new Wave Swinger and Tidal Towers rides, two fellow additions introduced with Adventure Cove in July. Young thrill seekers will be pleased to see their old-favourite Shockwave decked out in a vibrant rainbow of new colours, bringing a fresh and fun atmosphere. A riveting light-house rescue mission awaits guests for Stormforce 10 on this wild, white-knuckle ride like no other – true fans will also be thrilled with the repainting of the iconic tower, creating a dramatic view over the lake.

With so much to discover, avid adventurers can take a much-needed pitstop at the newly reopened Chicken Diner, serving tasty treats including the park’s famous fried chicken to keep busy families fuelled up for a fun-filled day of adventure.

The park’s 100+ well-loved rides and attractions will also be open for guests to enjoy as usual, including Europe’s only Thomas Land and performances from The Fat Controller and his friends.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park in Tamworth, said: “We are so thrilled to finally open our River Rapids ride!

“We know our guests have been eager to set sail on this exciting attraction, and we’re so pleased to see everyone enjoying Adventure Cove so far.”

To win a family ticket to Drayton Manor, answer the following question: what is the name of the new nautical-themed area at Drayton Manor Park?