The nation's 15 best-loved bedtime stories revealed

New research has revealed a list of the best-loved bedtime stories of all time, with childrens favourite The Gruffalo taking the top spot.

First published in 1999 by author and playwright Julia Donaldson, and featuring illustrations by Alex Scheffler, it tells the story of a mouse taking a walk in the woods.

The Gruffalo has sold more than 13 million copies and has also been adapted into West End and Broadway productions, as well as an Oscar-nominated animated film.

Second in the list was The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, which was first published in 1969 and has been enjoyed by generations of children since then.

Also chosen among the best-loved bedtime stories of all time was The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr, I’m Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury and the classic story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The list of the best bedtime reads, commissioned by Mamia at Aldi, also includes Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter and The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss.

To experience Aldi’s Mamia Storytelling Masterclass with Sandy Grierson, follow this link: https://youtu.be/wqWYkmv2Fbw

Other popular stories for bedtime are Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne, the fairytale Cinderella Paddington Bear by Michael Bond, Snow White and Where’s Spot? by Eric Hill.

Yet over a third of parents admit they are often too tired to read a story enthusiastically, while 27 percent say they can’t make the story feel dramatic enough to fulfil the expectations of their tot.

To help British parents overcome their embarrassment Mamia at Aldi have teamed up with Royal Shakespeare Company actor Sandy Grierson who has produced a video masterclass in how to read to children, as well as how to pull off the most common characters voices.

Sandy said: “I’m a father of two and stage actor so often I’m at work when it’s story time. Then, when I’m not it can sometimes feel a bit like a busman’s holiday. So believe me when I say, at bedtime, you’re probably better off not being a professional actor.

“Nonetheless for those parents who suffer from bedtime story stage fright, be it struggles with accents, dramatic delivery to reading capabilities, I hope this Aldi Mamia masterclass is a helpful tool to make bedtime stories with children a moment to savour, not stress over.”

With so many classic stories making the list of the best bedtime reads, it’s no surprise that one in two parents (52 percent) admit that reading the classics they loved as children to their own little ones is really special, transporting them back to childhood.

THE BEST BEDTIME STORIES OF ALL TIME

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

The Tiger Who Came To Tea by Judith Kerr

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury

Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney

The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter

The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss

Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne

Cinderella

Paddington Bear by Michael Bond

Snow White

Where’s Spot? by Eric Hill

The Princess and the Pea