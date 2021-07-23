Room for the kids to play and for the parents to relax...

A popular Northamptonshire park has opened a beach to keep kids entertained this summer without parents having to drive miles to the nearest seaside.

Stanwick Lakes, off the A45 between Rushden and Raunds, has set up a man-made beach close to the play equipment at the park, which opened on Friday (July 23).

Earlier this year, the park's huge wooden climbing tower was burned down in an arson attack and the site had to be cleared. Fundraising began to rebuild the play equipment.

It's almost like the real seaside...

The tower is yet to be replaced, so instead bosses decided to make use of the space in the form of a temporary beach.

Named 'Stanwick-on-Sea, there is even a waffle shack nearby and buckets and spades will be available.

In a post on their Facebook page, park bosses said: "Life's a beach, so they say, but Northamptonshire's a long way from the sea.

"So, we decided that while we wait for our new climbing tower, why not have a fun new area with a seaside vibe, complete with striped deckchairs, sand, buckets and spades, sticks of rock and fun competitions.

The Waffle Shack has also opened.

"Our new refreshment kiosk, The Waffle Shack, will also be open! Selling mouth-watering waffles and crepes with a selection of sauces, ice creams and toppings, YUM. Plus hot and cold drinks.

"Why not visit Stanwick Lakes for buckets of fun?"

The car park at Stanwick Lakes is open from 7am to 5pm daily.