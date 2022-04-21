Roll up roll up for a day of family fun and crazy circus antics in Daventry

Roll up, roll up for a fun-filled family outing at the circus in Daventry.

A day of family fun and wonderment awaits visitors to Circus Ginnett from April 27 – May 2.

The show, being held at Eastern Way recreation ground, features aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, hula hoops and a daredevil motorbike carousel.

Dazzling acts at circus.

Jerry the clown is sure to put a smile on faces with his mad cap antics.

Circus Ginnett is again supporting the NHS with all profits from opening night being donated to NHS Charities Together.

Readers of this newspaper will be able to claim one free ticket with every two full paying tickets purchased at the on-site ticket office or reserving on the booking line number (07562 450045). To book online visit www.circusginnett.com

Showtimes:

Clowning around.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (April 27- 29) - 6.30pm only

Saturday (April 30) - 12pm, 2pm and 5pm

Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) - 12pm and 2pm

Circus fun in Daventry.