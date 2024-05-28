REVEALED: Most popular baby names for girls and boys in West Northamptonshire in 2022

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most popular names for babies born in West Northamptonshire have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

Olivia was the most popular girl's name in West Northamptonshire with 36 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Amelia as 2021's top name, when 39 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, Oliver was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 44 babies were given the name in West Northamptonshire in 2022.

The name unseated Noah, chosen by 40 parents in 2021.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

Most popular names for boys, England and Wales:

Noah

Muhammad

George

Oliver

Leo

Arthur

Oscar

Theodore

Theo

Freddie

Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Lily

Ivy

Freya

Florence

Isabella