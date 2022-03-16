Prepare to 'boo', 'hiss' and laugh as Daventry Players deliver fun-packed pantomime
Cinderella is being performed at Daventry Community Centre
By Lucie Green
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:10 pm
Daventry families are invited to the ultimate ball next month.
Daventry Players present 'Cinderella', with music, dancing, spapstick and all round silliness.
The long-awaited panto takes place from April 8-10 at Daventry Community Centre and tickets are from £7.50. Get them from https://www.eventbrite.com/.../the-daventry-players... or email [email protected]