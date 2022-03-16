Prepare to 'boo', 'hiss' and laugh as Daventry Players deliver fun-packed pantomime

Cinderella is being performed at Daventry Community Centre

By Lucie Green
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:10 pm

Daventry families are invited to the ultimate ball next month.

Daventry Players present 'Cinderella', with music, dancing, spapstick and all round silliness.

The long-awaited panto takes place from April 8-10 at Daventry Community Centre and tickets are from £7.50. Get them from https://www.eventbrite.com/.../the-daventry-players... or email [email protected]

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Preparing for the pantomime.
Here are the dates.
Rehearsals for the production.
CinderellaDaventry