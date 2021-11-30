Prepare to be dazzled as Daventry's new and exciting youth theatre company explodes onto stage this December

See the show in Daventry - for two days only.

The show explodes onto the stage at the Daventry Community Centre for two nights only.

Guests are set to be in for a real treat and can prepare to be dazzled and delighted as the magic of this all time family classic unfolds and comes to life on stage in Daventry. Beauty and the Beast Jr features classic songs from the Academy Award winning film score such as 'Be our Guest', 'Belle' and of course the famous title song 'Beauty and the Beast' as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Adam and Sam Holst, the highly acclaimed husband and wife duo and joint founders of ASH Stage productions have Directed and Produced the theatrical masterpiece.

They said: "We are so excited for the production to finally hit the stage, after an extremely difficult past couple of years for not only us but the entire industry.

"Covid has really hit us hard, and we feel so proud and honoured to have finally come out of this the other side. We have had such an amazing time working on this beautifully written and composed classic and it has been an absolute joy to work with the hugely talented cast who all convey their parts with such conviction and energy and do the job beautifully."

ASH Stage Productions is Daventry's newest and largest Youth Theatre Company and provide quality, affordable training in Musical Theatre and Performing Arts for young people aged from 3 - 18 years in Daventry with classes accessible to all.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR takes to the stage for two nights only at the Daventry Community Centre, Ashby Road, Daventry on Saturday, December 11 at 6.30pm and Sunday, December 12, at 4:30pm. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.