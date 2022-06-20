Plus size Daventry woman makes finals of Miss Voluptuous Pageant

A plus size Daventry beauty will represent England in the forthcoming Miss Voluptuous Pageant.

Make-up artist Justyna Tobiasiewicz, aged 28, is looking forward to the grand finals of the competition taking place in Grantham on July 16.

She has just finished her Bachelor’s degree in make-up and prosthetics for film and TV and now runs her own business, Justi Makeup Art.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justyna Tobiasiewicz.

Polish-born Justyna said: “Miss Voluptuous Pageant is an amazing system for women aged 18+ and size 14+.

“I’ve met amazing women of all ages and I have a great connection with them"

The Miss Voluptuous Pageant is all about embracing female beauty in all its forms. This theme of inclusivity and friendship means that competition takes a back seat.

Justyna added: "It's not about beauty; it's about spreading the word about my platform."

Justyna Tobiasiewicz.

“I am advocating for women’s mental health within social media. I want to create safe space for every woman online, where they will not be judged and hate will not be tolerated.”

Justyna has launched a podcast with her fellow finalist and friend Rosie Thompson.

“Pageant Bestie Podcast’ is place from women to women, where we are talking about females image online, body positivity, mental health and more.