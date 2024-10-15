The preschool in Northamptonshire—run by a committee of volunteers who are also the charity's trustees—has provided an environment for children to learn and develop through play-based activities for more than two years.

Lucy Macleod, the Long Buckby Preschool manager, has been developing a variety of ‘act of kindness’ activities for children to participate in alongside the other parents and staff.

The children have been going out with the staff to leave “positive notes” and hang flowers across the community in addition to their regular singing, arts and crafts, outdoor play and reading, and maths development sessions.

Lucy said: “It's going to build upon their learning and confidence, and that's all we want. We want happy, confident, and capable children to leave when they go to school.

“It's about ensuring that the children have that resilience, but equally, that positive outlook on life.”

Lucy has been working in childcare for more than two decades since she was 18 years old.

“It's just being able to offer them various opportunities to extend their learning.

“It's the passion to see children strive, and our job is to facilitate that and set up activities that evoke their curiosity,” said the mother of two.

The Long Buckby Preschool, which has around eight staff members, most of whom are parents, gained 'The Curiosity Approach' by adopting "a pedagogical shift that prioritises curiosity, creativity, and holistic development" for children in the early years foundation stage.

Lucy said: “It is natural-based learning, so it's all about the children learning through play. It's about introducing objects and items for the children that you would have at home.

“We're very family-oriented. Our parents have a voice. That's the difference.”

A couple of months ago, Lucy decided to provide the children something “a bit different,” and she and the other staff members reached out to the community to organise a number of activities that could help the children further develop their skills.

“It has been lovely,” said Lucy.

Children placed "positive notes" with "uplifting quotes" during a walk around the village on September 13 as part of the new 'act of kindness' sessions to encourage positivity in the community.

On October 4, children participated in a flower-arranging workshop led by Jo Grey, a local business owner and certified florist with more than 25 years of professional experience in the field. Following that, they all walked out into the nearby area to deliver flowers to individuals.

Lucy said that because "it went down so well within the community," the team would like to continue the local events. In the future, the preschool is planning to offer an art session, which Lucy described as "magical."

This month, the preschool also started running a 'Muddy Monday' session where children explore and engage in outdoor forest school activities.

Take a look below at photographs of the children enjoying their preschool activities.

