Newnham man, 34, dies in tragic base jumping accident in France

A Newnham man has died in a base jumping accident while on holiday in France.

The 34-year-old was on holiday with three friends when the tragedy happened.

Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy in the Isere department and Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region.

The French city of Millau where the friends were on holiday. Getty Images.

It is not yet known whether the accident was a result of technical failure or human error.

The group had reportedly been holidaying in Millau where they had been base jumping – an extreme sport where participants jump from cliffs and buildings.

On Tuesday the weather was clear and the group decided to base jump in the gorges de la Bourne in the picturesque town of Châtelus.

One of the man’s friends raised the alarm shortly before 7pm after seeing that his friend’s parachute would not open.