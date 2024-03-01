News you can trust since 1869
Monty the missing parrot found in West Haddon after five month adventure in the wild

"He is now under strict instructions to never escape again!”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
Monty the missing parrot has been found safe and well in West Haddon after a five month adventure in the wild.

The ten-month-old hand-reared Alexandrine parakeet escaped from his cage last year.

His heartbroken owner Matt Singleton offered a £100 reward for his safe return.

Monty is back home after his adventure.Monty is back home after his adventure.
Monty is back home after his adventure.

Monty’s travels took him from Yelvertoft to Crick and West Haddon and people posted sightings of the bird on Facebook.

There were two occasions in Yelvertoft where he fell asleep in the tree right in front of his family, but he was just too high to be rescued.

Other attempts were made to reach Monty with a ladder.

Family member Melanie Boyce, 35, from Daventry, led a campaign to bring Monty home.

“After five long months, he has survived really well,” she said.

"Heis now under strict instructions to never escape again!

“Thank you to everyone who helped us whilst he was in West Haddon, Yelvertoft and Crick.”

