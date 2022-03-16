Long Buckby residents pull together for Ukrainian appeal with hundreds of donations
Donations needed for second collection this weekend
Long Buckby residents have responded enthusiastically to an appeal for items to help thousands of desperate Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict in their country.
More than 300 boxes of donations - more than half of the lorry - were donated to a collection at Long Buckby Community Centre.
People gave essential supplies that were sorted and packed by a team of local volunteers including Long Buckby Scouts who helped check tents and load boxes on collection day.
Leah Brookes, who helped organise the collection, said: "A local Polish transport and logistics company, PMP Transport and Removals, collected the donations in an articulated lorry delivering directly to The Red Cross Distribution Hub in Stalowa Wola, close to the Ukraine border in Poland.
"We would like to thank everybody for their generous support."
Donations can be taken to Long Buckby Community Centre this Saturday and Sunday (March 19 and 20) from 10am - 1pm.
Essential items needed are:
Nappies and baby wipes
Non perishable food items - tins, dried food, instant foods, instant drinks
Sanitary products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hygiene products
First aid supplies - first aid kits, plasters, bandages, foil emergency blankets
Torches, batteries, power banks
Children's drawing books, colouring books, pencils, colouring pens, crayons, stickers
Washing Up liquid, washing powder, household disposable cleaning wipes
Brand new underwear and socks - childen's and adults - Must be new
Baby food (not glass) and baby milk formula
The Red Cross Hub is not currently collecting clothes, blankets, towels, sleeping bags, duvets, tents or toys.