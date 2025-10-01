I visited a Northants beauty spot with hidden woodland playground, huge slide and secrets tunnels...all for £3.50

One sunny Sunday late summer we chose Sywell Country Park for a family day out – having exhausted most other activities across the region during the six-and-a-half week school holiday. Not to mention spending a small fortune.

I’ve been to Sywell with the children many times before but we probably haven’t been for the last two years, during which time the play areas have had a major refurb so with blue skies and two energetic boys we decided to check it out.

First up, we took a picnic. There are lots of lovely meadow areas that you can picnic on around the country park as well as some grassy areas near the car parks and play areas.

There are a few picnic benches dotted around but not many so take a rug in case.

With full tummies, we set off on the 4km walk around the reservoir which I remembered is always longer that it actually looks to begin with. The track is great for not only walking but also cycling and pushchairs.

With hot and tired children, we kept them going with the promise of a shaded park at the end of the walk. They were getting restless because they couldn’t see the park, despite me telling them it was right in front of them.

Hidden between the trees is a gorgeous little woodland play area – complete with huge slide, a series of secret tunnels to crawl through, balance beams and a new play area.

The park sits between the upper and lower car parks and you might miss it if you didn’t know it was there.

Over the winter the play areas underwent a makeover, starting towards the end of 2024 and were complete by February this year.

The main play area – which has a gorgeous bed of sand in it – was the main focus of the refurbishment. Featuring new wooden play equipment and a water table, the children could have spent all day playing in there.

We rounded off the trip with a visit to the cafe with outdoor seating and another little sandpit next door where we enjoyed ice cream which of course did hike the price of the £3.50 day out as mentioned in the headline.

Although I do live in West Northants where we also have lovely country parks (Brixworth and Daventry), I have to say the country parks in North Northants are much more of a bargain for parking – all £3.50 for the day (12 hours).

I’d forgotten how good Sywell was and the children absolutely loved it. You can easily spend the entire day there and if you skip the ice cream it’s fantastic value for money.