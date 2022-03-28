Grab your bonnet and hop along to Daventry's Easter Market this Saturday

People are invited to put on their colourful bonnets and head to Daventry Town Council's Easter Market this weekend.

Saturday's free and family friendly event will be set up in Daventry High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk and Sheaf Street.

Visitors are invited to the market from 10am – 3pm to shop with more than independent stallholders, selling unique gifts and crafts or hot food and drink.

Get an Easter treat at Daventry market on Saturday.

Environmentally-friendly stalls will feature refill stations, toiletries, cleaning products, beauty, candles, ornaments, homewares, clothing, bags and even treats for pets.

Fun for children includes an Easter Egg Trail, face painting and balloon modelling stations, plus mini petting to meet the Easter Bunny.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Karen Tweedale, said: “After what seems like a long winter, it’s lovely to now be able to host such a family friendly springtime event.

"We welcome everyone to join us at our Easter Market and get in the holiday mood.

The fun takes place on Saturday.

"I can’t wait to sample the array of culinary delights, including a hot cross bun or two, plus meet the Easter bunny and other petting farm animals.

"I look forward to the support for our local retailers and guest traders at our first specialist market of the year as our previous markets proved so popular."

She added: "On a personal note, I am very excited to meet and chat with many of the visitors joining us this weekend."