Good old sing-song with Leeanne in Bugbrooke has many benefits for children

Nether Heyford songstress Leeanne Beale is helping children with her singing group.

Sessions for seven to 18 year olds take place at Bugbrooke Community Centre on Wednesdays at 5.45pm.

Vocal coach Leeanne, who has been singing professionally in function bands for nearly 20 years, said: "I offer private singing lessons from my home in Nether Heyford, but recently came up with the idea of starting up a fun singing group for my son.

Leanne offers singing lessons.

"He’s eight and loves singing, but a lot of singing classes are part of a drama school which would involve dancing and acting, which he’s not that keen on. He’s tried them in the past, but nothing quite stuck, so that’s where Kids Chorus was born.

"Singing is great for so many reasons; for kids, it’s fantastic for communication and confidence but there are loads of benefits for your mental wellbeing that can be tapped in to by just having a good sing-song."

During the 40 minute sessions, young singers complete a warm and fun exercises.

"The exercises educate the kids on healthy singing and help them to understand their voices in more detail," Leeanne added.

Leanne Beale.

"They will then learn repertoire which is mostly modern, pop and musicals where we can add in different levels of complexity in parts or harmonies."