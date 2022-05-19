Get on your bike for free security marking at Daventry Motorcycle Festival

A free bicycle marking service is being offered at Daventry Motorcycle Festival.

Daventry Town Council in Partnership with Northamptonshire Police are offering the service in the town centre from 10am – 4pm.

Bike marking is an individual stamp that is placed on your bike to identify who it belongs to, reducing the risk of it not being returned if lost or stolen.

Bike marking from 10am - 4pm.

The Bike Marking Scheme has been funded by Daventry Town Council and will be rolled out by the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be offering this service as part of the Daventry Motorcycle Festival activities.

There is a limited number of marking kits available, which will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

Find full details on the session at: www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/bike-marking-session or