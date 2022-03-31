Free day of cricket-themed fun in Barby

A day of free family fun is taking place in Barby on April 13.

The event takes place at Barby Cricket Club in partnership with Steelbacks in the Community.

Guests can expect inflatables, barbecue and cricket-themed fun, games and prizes to be won.

Get down to Barby Cricket Club on April 13.

There will also be a bar on the day, which runs from 11am – 3pm.

The cricket fun is for children aged five to 11, at Barby Cricket Club in Longdown Lane.

Steelbacks in the Community team is based at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club to help bring cricket to a wider audience of young people in Northamptonshire.

Barby Cricket Club is always a hive of activity in the summer. The club aims to help all who want to learn, play or watch cricket in a great setting and friendly, welcoming environment.

Fun at Barby Cricket Club.