Extended festival fun with music and scarecrows in Crick promises to be bigger and better than ever

The winning scarecrow exhibit from the last festival.

Creative currents are swelling in Crick as the village prepares for the annual Scarecrow Festival.

Colourful creations of all shapes and sizes will be on show over the weekend of July 9 and 10, with more than 40 weird and wonderful characters signed up so far.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger than ever before as for the first time there will be stalls, entertainment, food and drink on Bury Dyke, The Marsh and the playing fields.

One of the organisers, Jane Udale, said: “We have a full agenda of activities and live music including the return of the extremely popular Dog Show. For young and old alike don’t miss the Punch and Judy show performing on The Marsh over the two days, Morris Dancers on Sunday or the Classic Cars on display on the playing fields.

"There will be live bands playing on Bury Dyke.”

Fesitval programmes will be on sale to ensure visitors don’t miss any of the entertainment. They will be available from Crick Post Office before the festival and around the village over the two days,

Jane added: “ along with raffle tickets. We have some really wonderful prizes already, including a fi rst prize of £30 0 cash.

“All we hope for now is plenty of sunshine.”

Volunteers are also invited to help at the festival. Visit Crick Scarecrow Festival on Facebook and send a message if you can help.