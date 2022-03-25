Easter: 20 exciting egg hunts and events happening across Northamptonshire in 2022

1. Easter Adventures in Nature, Canons Ashby (15-18 April)

Discover a family-friendly trail in Canons Ashby parkland with fun activities for you to do along the way. Pick up your activity pack to find the bespoke trail you’re going to follow. Find and complete the ten nature inspired activities that are hiding along the way. 'Spot the signs of spring', 'Wibble and wobble' and 'Wake the wild things' are just some of the activities you can experience. Complete the trail and earn your Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg at the end. Easter trail runs from Friday 15 - Monday 18 April from 10am with last entry at 4pm and costs £3 per trail.

Photo: Helena Avery-Clarke