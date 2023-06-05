Dr Johnny Wake becomes patron of local charity Home-Start Daventry and South Northamptonshire

Dr Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Estate, has been appointed as Patron of the charity Home-Start Daventry and South Northants. The charity is a voluntary organisation committed to promoting the welfare of families in West Northamptonshire with one or more child under the age of five. As well as offering regular informal and confidential support and friendship, its trained volunteers provide practical help to families under stress, which can help to prevent family crises and breakdown. The charity was established in 1982 and has so far helped over 400 families and supported over 900 children. An Every Child Matters Government Green Paper said: “Home-Start raises self-confidence, improves social networks, reduces difficult behaviour on the part of the child and improves mental and physical health.” Dr Wake was welcomed as patron of the charity at a recent board meeting in Towcester. He said: “It’s an honour to become a Patron of this brilliant charity which does such important work in the community. “Home-Start has been using our hall and meeting spaces for events and storage for a number of years, and we also support the charity financially to help them employ a volunteer coordinator. I’m looking forward to working closer with them.” Matt Foreman, Scheme Manager Home-Start Daventry & South Northants, said: “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Johnny Wake and the team at Courteenhall Estate, as Johnny becomes one of our Patrons – helping us support isolated and vulnerable young children, and their families in South Northamptonshire.” Find out more about the charity here https://homestartinwestnorthamptonshire.org.uk/