Dazzling Daventry dancer gets golden buzzer from TV judge on Britain's Got Talent

A dancer from Daventry won the nation’s hearts and reduced judges to tears on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night (April 23).

Carmela Falcone was one of 14 members from Born to Perform who made David Walliams push his golden buzzer and send them straight to the semi-final on the ITV talent show.

Their fun-filled routine, featuring spins, cartwheels and lots of shimmying, left everyone with a huge smiles with Declan Donnelly — one half of host duo Ant and Dec — describing it as “joyous, just joyous".

Carmela's dance group got the golden buzzer.

Carmela, 23, told this newspaper: "I was really nervous but excited before the audition in January, the stage was really, really big.

"I enjoyed doing the dance so much, I enjoyed my performance.”

She said her favourite part was when judge Simon Cowell said he didn’t like it.

"I was surprised,” said Carmela, who attended Braunston Primary school and Parker E-ACT Academy in Daventry.

"Then he said he loved it. This made me so happy. All of the audience kept shouting ‘press the gold’. When David pressed it I was so excited and emotional, it was amazing.”

She said the dancers are now learning a new routine for the semi-finals.

Carmela said: “I loved seeing us all on television and I'm enjoying being famous.

"I’m so happy now everybody knows that we got the golden buzzer. We are learning the new dance now for the semi finals; I can't wait."

Proud mum Gillian said her daughter’s confidence is growing all the time.

“We are so excited to watch them all in the semi final,” she said,

"It all seems so surreal. Born to Perform to win!”

After watching the performance, Judge Amanda Holden wiped away a tear as she said: “I did not stop smiling for the whole of that performance, you were amazing.”

Simon Cowell added: “I loved the fact you were all having such a great time. It was one of my favourite auditions.”

And, finally, judge David added: “I loved it so much I’m gonna do this...” before pushing the golden buzzer — much to the shock of Born To Perform leading to cheers and tears from the group and their supporters in the audience.

The students of the 80-strong Northampton-based Born to Perform danced to Hairspray's 'You Can't Stop the Beat' — chosen specifically for it’s fun and uplifting tune.

In an official social media video filmed just after the audition, David added: "The reaction in the room was incredible. Amazing. I am so, so thrilled for them."

Born to Perform Dance School is an inclusive dance and performing arts school based at The Bee Hive in Kingsthorpe and the Old Deco theatre in Northampton town centre.

It specialises in Special Educational Needs and Disability. Students at the school have a mixture of additional needs such as Down Syndrome, Autism and Turners Syndrome.

Classes benefit students by improving their confidence, communication skills and overall mental and physical well-being.

Clemmie Milnes, director of Born to Perform, said: “We are so excited for the nation to see what we see, incredible talented individuals who shine so bright.