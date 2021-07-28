Dazzling acts and clowning around in Daventry when award-winning circus comes to town

Prepare to be amazed and dazzled when John Lawson’s Circus makes its first ever visit to the town from August 11 to 15.

The 2021 production introduced by Ringmaster Attila Endresz includes Miss Ksenia hula hoops, Ross Walters high speed juggling and Diabolos, Russian roller skaters The Duo Baitsurova, from Britain’s Got Talent knife throwers The Marshall's, hair hanger Chlo-Jayne, Miss Vicki on the tight-rope, sword and dagger balancing with Claire-Marie and bringing the smiles is Pip the Clown.

It takes place at Eastern Way playing fields and showtimes are 3pm and 7pm then 2pm and 5pm on the Saturday and 11.30am and 2.30pm on the Sunday.

All seats are just £7 on Weds and Thurs and after that they are £12 for adults, and £10 for children/OAPs.

Tickets can be bought on site from August 9 or on Ticketsource.

