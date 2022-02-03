Daventry's 'Litter Ninjas' are taking no prisoners - and they're coming to blitz an estate near YOU!

Green-minded children in Daventry are taking to the parks and streets to rid the community of rubbish.

Known as the Granger Litter Ninjas, children from The Grange estate regularly head off with adult leader Jacquie Ward to clean up the parks and green areas.

"These children make my day," Jacquie told The Gusher.

"I watch these wonderful young people grow in confidence; it's lovely."

Jacquie set up the litter picking group for adults in 2015.

It wasn't long before younger members of the community wanted to get in on the act.

Jacquie added: "I am so proud of our Granger Litter Ninjas. They make such a difference to our estate and I can’t thank them enough.

"Not only is it great to educate our children about littering, we have the best fun doing it."

If you would like more information on Granger Litter Ninjas, message Jacquie on Facebook by searching for The Grange Estate page.

1. They rid parks of rubbish. Photo Sales

2. Ninjas know how to have fun while they work. Photo Sales

3. Ridding the green areas of litter. Photo Sales

4. No rubbish is safe from the ninjas. Photo Sales